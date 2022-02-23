Kolkata, February 23: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and expressed support after the arrest of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate arrested NCP leader Malik in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of the underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, NCP leaders' meeting at party president Sharad Pawar's residence concludes. Pawar had called a meeting after the arrest of party leader Nawab Malik. Malik was also produced before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai today. ED had also sought 14-day custody of the NCP leader. Nawab Malik Arrested: Maha Vikas Aghadi Ministers to Hold Protest Against ED and Central Govt at Mahatma Gandhi Smark Tomorrow.

According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning. State Congress President Nana Patole called on all the parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to unite and fight against the Central Government in support of Malik. He has said that the Congress party is with Malik in this struggle.

"We will collectively fight such acts of oppression by the power-drunk BJP government at the Centre. All this is being done to defame Maharashtra and to gain power in the state. But, the people of this state are watching everything and they will teach them a lesson," Patole added. ED Arrests NCP Leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in Connection with Dawood Ibrahim Money Laundering Case.

Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)