New Delhi, February 23: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday gave a very strong message to doctors that there will be zero tolerance for poor standard of work at all levels. "No one should feel that absenteeism and poor performance shall go unnoticed", he emphasized.

Mandaviya was on a visit to the Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday and had an informal interactive session with Heads of Departments and Staff of Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College. He talked with the heads of various departments, nurses, heads of security and sanitation services.

Mandaviya emphasized on the best output and performance-oriented work culture through efficient coordination, with the goal of providing highest quality healthcare to the patients. He urged everyone to instill a mentality of accepting criticism and work towards institutional building through shared goals, aims and work culture. "Our goal should be on how to provide the best healthcare to every patient who walks in. When we have clarity on this goal and our resultant role, all our actions will also become clear and action oriented", he stated.

Mandaviya advised all HoDs to evaluate performance and attendance of all employees at all levels including the security and contractual staff to ensure that absenteeism and poor-quality work is effectively addressed. He encouraged the teams in each department to not only achieve superior targets but sustain the high-performance standards. "It is easy to achieve very high performance for a short time, but extremely difficult to sustain for long", he noted. COVID-19 in India: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to Hold Review Meet Today with 5 States Over Coronavirus Situation.

Mandaviya also advised the HoDs to meet their teams every week, undertake physical visit of all departments and evaluate their performance to ensure best output. Noting that we have a huge advantage due the large number of patients that public sector hospitals treat, the Minister exhorted them to make analytical studies and publish them in reputed and popular journals. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: 1.5 Crore Adolescents in 15–18 Years Group Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Says Mansukh Mandaviya.

Taking confidence from the efficient handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the Union Minister praised the Indian doctors for leaving an imprint globally. He said, "it is now time to develop our healthcare model and show to the world our strengths in various aspects of healthcare, pharma and R&D".

