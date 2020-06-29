New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the COVID-19 situation has come under control in Delhi because of the appeal made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, wherein he asked people to come together to fight against the virus.

"For the people of Delhi, the Chief Minister asked for help because he understands that this virus cannot be fought singlehandedly and it is a collective effort. Upon his request, people came together and the situation in Delhi is coming under control," Chadha, who is an MLA from Rajinder Nagar, told ANI.

"The Centre has also contributed to this as well by helping us to deploy the ITBP upon our request. They have fulfilled many of our demands and all are fighting against the pandemic collectively," he said.

With regard to the statement made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia about the number of cases in the national capital rising to 5.5 lakh by July-end, Chadha said that the number was predicted keeping in mind the worst-case scenario.

"Every government predicts the number of cases based on the infection rate. The rate at which these cases are increasing, the government takes a decision. I believe that when you are fighting the enemy, you keep in mind the worst situation possible and I feel that one must plan in that direction," he said.

The AAP leader added, "Keeping that number in mind, we have asked people for help and it is under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the number seems distant because we have increased the number of beds and the testing capacity too was increased to four times."

Responding to a question where the BJP said that the national capital's COVID-19 situation coming under control is due to the reason of Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepping in, Chadha said that it is "laughable" that one particular person alone cannot fight against the coronavirus.

"It is laughable to think that one man can alone beat the coronavirus. If that is the case, then that person must be sent to every nook and corner of the country. No one person or organisation alone can beat the coronavirus," he stated.

A total of 2,889 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total count to 83,077 in the national capital, informed the Health Department of Delhi government in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, 65 people succumbed to the infection. With this, the death toll reached 2,633.

A total of 3,306 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 52,607. (ANI)

