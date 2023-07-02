New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 54 per cent and 92 per cent, it said.

On Sunday, Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 26 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, it added.

The IMD had forecast light rain in the city. However, rain eluded the capital on Sunday.

For Monday, the weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or thundershowers while the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the data shared by the control room of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, trees were uprooted in Rohini, Karol Bagh and Chittaranjan Park in south Delhi between 10 am and 5 pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, the minimum and maximum temperatures in the national capital settled at 25.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average and 35.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, respectively.

