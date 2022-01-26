New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Delhi observed another cold day on Republic Day after the minimum temperature dipped to 5.8 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to be settled around 14-16 degrees Celsius, added the weather bulletin.

However, the National Capital recorded the lowest maximum temperature a day before i.e. on Tuesday with the temperature diving 10 degrees below normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

"Cold Day to Severe Cold Day conditions are very likely in many parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi," stated the IMD on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, Senior IMD scientist, RK Jenamani said that the cold wave will intensify in Delhi after January 26.

He also said that no rain is predicted in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana till February 2 now.

Notably, Delhi had recorded its highest rainfall in January in 122 years after the city received 88.2 mm of rain on Sunday. (ANI)

