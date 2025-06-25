New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday said new bus queue shelters will be set up in the city after a detailed study of the existing models in Bengaluru, Navi Mumbai, as well as international cities like Singapore and London.

During a review meeting, Singh directed officials to fast-track the transformation of the city's bus queue shelters (BQS) into modern and world-class facilities, officials said.

The designs for these world-class BQS are being developed following a detailed study of existing models in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Navi Mumbai, as well as international cities such as Singapore, London, and those in China, the minister said, according to a statement.

The capital city will soon witness the construction of some of the most modern and aesthetically advanced bus stops. These will be illuminated with LED lights and include digital display boards showing bus routes and numbers for easy commuter access, the statement said.

Officials told the minister that a cost analysis and design studies of BQS structures from both Indian and international cities are being undertaken. The Transport Department has also recommended using stainless steel for the construction of the new shelters, it said.

The best design will be chosen through an open competition. After that, the project will move ahead with finalising the design, constructing the shelters, and their operation and maintenance, the statement said.

The department informed the minister that there are currently 4,627 notified BQS locations across Delhi, of which 2,021 are already operational.

The construction of 1,397 new shelters is proposed, while an additional 1,459 locations have been identified for future development -- taking the total to more than 2,800 new shelters.

Singh said that to strengthen Delhi's public transport infrastructure, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) has prepared a plan to replace old and dilapidated bus stops with advanced and modern BQS in both urban and rural areas.

The minister also emphasised that the department is working swiftly on bus route rationalisation to ensure optimal connectivity and commuter convenience.

