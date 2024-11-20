New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2025 of the electoral roll is progressing smoothly and is set to conclude with the publication of the final electoral roll on January 6, 2025, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday announced.

The revision, which began on October 29, 2024, is being conducted across all 70 assembly constituencies in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, an official statement of the CEO said.

It offers the citizens an opportunity to correct their electoral details, register new voters and raise objections to any incorrect inclusions. Claims and objections can be filed until November 28, 2024, while continuous updates to the roll will remain open after this date, the statement said.

Special campaigns have been organised at polling station locations to encourage public participation, it said.

"The first round of campaigns, held on November 9 and 10, 2024, witnessed a strong response from citizens keen to update their electoral records," the statement said.

The next round of campaigns is scheduled for November 23 and 24, 2024, with the CEO urging the citizens to take full advantage of these events to ensure the accuracy of their voter details, it added.

According to the statement, to facilitate the process, the draft electoral roll is available online and at all designated polling locations, including voter centres.

Apart from offline submissions, the citizens can file claims and objections online through the Election Commission of India's voter portal, the voter helpline app or the Saksham app for Divyangjans, it reads.

CEO P Krishnamurthy has appealed to all prospective voters turning 18 on or before April 1, July 1 or October 1, 2025 to pre-register to ensure their inclusion in the electoral roll.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of verifying electoral details, as merely possessing a voter ID card does not guarantee the right to vote.

The voters must confirm their inclusion in the roll through online verification tools or the helpline, he added.

The CEO further highlighted the critical role of accurate and updated electoral rolls in strengthening the democratic process and urged all citizens to seize this opportunity to ensure their participation in the upcoming elections.

