New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Delhi's women helpline 181 received over 2.41 lakh calls between July and November 2024, addressing a wide range of issues from eve-teasing and cyber fraud in matrimonial scams to disputes over metro seat reservations and altercations with auto drivers.

Previously managed by the Delhi Commission for Women, the helpline was taken over by the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department on July 2, 2024.

Within the first two days of the transition, the helpline recorded 1,024 calls, marking a sharp increase in public engagement.

Data shows that during this four-month period, 90,414 calls were categorised as hoax, 2,091 as follow-ups, 29,277 as general inquiries, 2,096 as nuisance calls, and 260 as abusive calls. Common complaints included issues like eve-teasing, disputes with auto drivers and conflicts over metro seat reservations.

Out of the total calls, 8,560 cases were formally registered, of which 146 have been resolved, while the remaining cases are still under investigation. The complaints are primarily regarding domestic violence, sexual harassment, cyber fraud and physical abuse.

An official highlighted that the surge in calls reflects a growing public awareness of safety issues. "We often receive calls about a man occupying a women's reserved seat in the metro, verbal abuse by auto drivers, or inappropriate comments from strangers. Women are seeking information about the help available to them," the official stated.

Officials also noted a rise in cyber fraud cases targeting women. One particularly challenging case involved a scammer who gained a woman's trust through a matrimonial site before disappearing with her money. "This case was particularly challenging due to the scammer's deliberate attempts to erase their digital footprint," the official said.

The helpline continues to address both traditional and emerging safety concerns, ensuring timely and effective responses to those in need.

