Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that the demand to remove the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb is not right and appealed for peace in the State.

"There is a demand to remove the grave of Aurangzeb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. I think this cemetery has been there for the last 500-600 years, and it comes under the Archaeological Survey of India... The demand to remove that grave is not right," Athawale said.

Also Read | Punjab Holi Bumper Lottery Result 2025 Out: Know Prize Money, Steps To Check Punjab Lottery Result Online and Other Details at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

"That grave is important for the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj... There should be complete peace in Maharashtra," he added.

Earlier violence erupted in Nagpur after protests by the Bajrang Dal and VHP to remove the Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Also Read | India's GDP Growth: Gross Domestic Product Doubles in 10 Years, Set To Surpass Japan and Germany by 2027.

Hamid Engineer, the working president of the Minorities Democratic Party, was arrested late on Friday night in connection with the Nagpur violence case.

The Nagpur Court on Friday directed a medical examination for Fahim Khan, the prime accused in the Nagpur violence case, following his claims of ill-treatment by the police. His magisterial custody remand (MCR) was recorded, and the court reserved the right for police custody remand (PCR).

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal reported that 99 individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence and assured an impartial investigation.

"Till now, 99 people have been arrested, and action is being taken against them. We are conducting an unbiased investigation," Singal told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Congress has formed a committee of its party leaders to visit Nagpur and meet residents of areas that were affected by the recent violence that broke out over the issue of Aurangzeb's grave.

Senior Congress leader Manikrao Thakare who is part of the delegation criticized the BJP on Saturday over the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that the incident occurred because both the central and state governments did not pay attention.

Speaking to ANI, Thakare said, "Such incidents had not happened in Nagpur before this. Maharastra Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal has given a few leaders of the Congress to find out the reasons behind the Nagpur incident. Secondly, we have to make sure that peace is restored."

"Nagpur is a peaceful city. Some people tried to ignite it. We think that this incident happened because the central and the state government of Maharashtra did not pay attention. The police did not take time action," Thakare said.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that it is a very serious matter.

"The incident that happened in Nagpur is very serious. Strictest action will be taken. People having the audacity to raise their hands on DCP-level officers and police personnel will not be tolerated at all," Kadam remarked. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)