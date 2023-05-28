New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Amid the boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by PM Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that he needs to remember that democracy is not just about buildings, but it is run with a public voice.

Kharge in a tweet claimed that three lies of BJP-RSS got exposed in front of the country as they snatched President Droupadi Murmu's right to inaugurate parliament and thrashed woman players who were protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"The right to inaugurate the new parliament was taken away from the President. Women players were thrashed on the streets by dictatorial forces! 3 lies of BJP-RSS now got exposed to the country 1. Democracy 2. Nationalism 3. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Modi ji, Democracy is not just about buildings, but it runs with a public voice, "read the tweet.

Ahead of Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament, and said that the event is being considered as a "coronation". "Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is considering the inauguration of the Parliament House as a coronation," he said on Twitter.

On Sunday, PM Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber. Notably, Congress and 20 other parties have boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

They have accused the government of "bypassing" President Droupadi Murmu for the event and "boycotted" the inaugural ceremony. Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja.

PM Modi also prostrated as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony. During the ceremony, a 'sarva dharma prarthana' (multi-faith prayer) ceremony was held at the new Parliament building, where the religious leaders chanted prayers in various languages.

The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way. The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

