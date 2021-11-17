New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Dengue cases are on a rise in the national capital with around 20-25 new patients being admitted daily at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital with cases of vector-borne disease, said LNJP Director Suresh Kumar on Tuesday.

However, no death has been reported in the hospital so far.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar said, "20-25 new patients with dengue are coming every day. 40-50 suspected cases with fever admitted here. We test them. Many patients are waiting for platelets and when platelets counts are normal, then we discharge them in 3-4 days. No death has been reported yet in our hospital. Daily, we are discharging 15-20 patients including suspected and dengue cases."

LNJP Director further said that as compared to the last three-four years, this year there is a hike in dengue cases due to prolonged monsoon season.

"If we compare the data of the last 3-4 years, this year certainly there is a hike in dengue cases. This is because of the prolonged monsoon and second, there are more mosquito breeding sites. The third is the strain of the dengue may be different" he said.

"There are four dengue subtypes. This year, it is different from earlier. Many patients have bleeding manifestations. So, we need to transfer their platelets," he added.

He further urged people to use mosquito nets, wear full sleeves clothes and they should not allow the breeding of mosquitoes inside and outside their house.

Delhi has so far reported a total of 5,277 dengue cases this year of which 2,569 cases were recorded in the last week ending November 13, as per the report of the municipal corporation.

As many as nine people have died this year due to the vector-borne disease, stated the report by Anti Malaria Operations (HQ), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

Delhi has recorded the highest number of dengue cases this year as compared to the previous years from 2016-2020.

In the national capital, 4,431 cases were reported in 2016 and 4,726 cases in 2017, while in 2018 the cases sharply dropped to 2,798 cases and 2,036 cases were registered in 2019. Further in 2020, the infections dropped nearly by 50 per cent. A total of 1,072 infections were reported last year.

Of the total 5,277 dengue cases this year, over 50 per cent, that is 3,740 cases were reported in November alone, indicating a rise in the infection rate.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had assured that the government is keeping a check on the spike and is doing the needful.

Health experts also opined that the cases may come down by mid-November.The senior consultant at the department of medicine in Sri Ganga Ram Hospital had earlier said that the situation of dengue in the metropolis has worsened this year as compared to the previous year. (ANI)

