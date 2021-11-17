Motorola, the Lenovo-owned tech giant, officially launched the Moto Watch 100 in the US market. The smartwatch was in the rumour mill for a couple of weeks, and now it has made its debut in the US market. The device is now available for pre-order, with deliveries starting from December 10, 2021. The smartwatch comes in two colours - Glacier Silver and Phantom Black.

Moto Watch 100 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The Moto Watch 100 features a 1.3-inch circular LCD display with a resolution of 360x360 pixels. The smartwatch comes pre-loaded with 26 sport modes, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracker, sleep tracking and more. The device is 5ATM water-resistant and is fuelled by a 355mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to two weeks on a single charge.

Moto Watch 100 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Moto Watch 100 also comes with GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with devices running on at least Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0. The watch also gets a 20mm replaceable wrist strap. Coming to the pricing, the Moto Watch 100 is priced at $99.99 (approximately Rs 7,400). The company is yet to announce the availability of the Moto Watch 100 in India and other markets.

