Chandigarh, Oct 26 (PTI) Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter of NRI Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, who was denied entry into India.

Badal claimed that Dhaliwal was sent back by the authorities from the Delhi airport after he landed from America on the night intervening October 23 and 24 as a "punishment" for organising 'langar' for agitating farmers at Delhi borders.

The former CM asked the PM to "intervene personally and effectively".

Badal also requested Modi to personally invite Dhaliwal as a "goodwill gesture, which will send a great positive signal to NRIs".

The Akali stalwart said Dhaliwal along with his wife was coming to India to attend a wedding in the family.

He said organising or sponsoring a sacred socio-religious work such as 'langar' has always been regarded as one of the highest and noblest duties for every devout follower of Sikhism.

Calling the ongoing agitation of farmers "a national movement", Badal said there was nothing wrong or illegal in helping those taking part in this "civilised, peaceful and democratic movement".

