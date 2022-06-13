New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Denmark's ambassador to India Freddy Swain called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday and the two sides have decided to explore avenues of collaboration on groundwater recharge and power generation from stubble in the national capital, according to a statement.

A delegation of experts led by the envoy gave a presentation on Denmark's solutions for groundwater recharge and power generation from stubble to the chief minister and extensively discussed with him the ways in which they can be adapted in Delhi, it said.

"The Delhi government is working on a war-footing to provide 24x7 water supply to every household in the city. We are keen to implement new solutions to augment our water supply capacity," a statement quoted Kejriwal as saying.

"The government will soon implement state-of-the-art solutions to improve the capital's groundwater level and extraction infrastructure," he said.

"Delhi depends on neighbouring states for raw water. We want to make it self-sustainable by significantly increasing the water table by recharging groundwater," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister thoroughly studied and analysed how groundwater recharge, groundwater extraction and sewage management takes place in Denmark, the statement said.

"We are keen to implement a solution where we can expand the ambit of groundwater recharge and conservation by this monsoon itself. We are looking to implement certain projects in mission mode to store rainwater and recharge groundwater on a large scale," he said.

Kejriwal directed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to immediately hold a meeting with the delegation of Denmark in the presence of geological experts and chalk out a plan assessing the feasibility of such projects and discuss how soon they can be implemented on the ground, the statement said.

During the meeting, the delegation also discussed its solutions for stubble management. They apprised the chief minister of how stubble can be put to alternative use and even be used as an advanced bio-fuel, it said.

