Lucknow, Feb 12 (PTI) Dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places across Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the Meteorological office here said on Friday.

No large change was seen in the day temperatures in all divisions of the state. They were appreciably above normal in Prayagraj, Agra, Moradabad divisions; above normal in Varanasi, Lucknow, Meerut divisions and normal in the remaining divisions of the state, they said.

The lowest temperature in UP at 9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Basti while the highest at 29.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Prayagraj.

The Met office has forecast weather to remain dry in UP and warned that dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur in the morning at isolated places over the state on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)