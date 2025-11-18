New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India, in collaboration with National Legal Service Authority (NALSA), organized Special Session on Maintenance and Welfare of Parents & Senior Citizens Act, 2007 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), New Delhi for bringing awareness on Legal Rights of the senior citizens, Policies/Programmes facilitating these Rights and Role of community in enforcement of these Rights both at individual level and at community levels.

The MWPSC Act, 2007, provides a legal framework to ensure the welfare and protection of senior citizens. The Act mandates that children and specified relatives are legally obliged to provide maintenance to senior citizens, including parents, to meet their basic needs, with provision for a monthly maintenance allowance.

The session was graced by the presence of Virendra Kumar, Union Minister, Social Justice & Empowerment, Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India & Executive Chairman, NALSA, senior officials of Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, staff from NALSA, faculty/professors of law department of various universities, Lawyers, law students, senior citizens and representatives from various Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Virendra Kumar, Union Minister, Social Justice and Empowerment, mentioned that today's elders have devoted their lifetime towards building family, community and nation. The Roots of our nation lies in the efforts of today's elderly. He highlighted the importance of the Joint Family Value System in the Indian tradition and the role it played in the country's social, economic and political progress.

He said that the youth of the country have to take steps to maintain the dignity of senior citizens.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is working on three pillars of Empowerment, Sensitivity and Participation. Many schemes are being run by the Government for the welfare of elderly citizens. Under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana, more than 7 lakh senior citizens have been benefited with aids and assistive devices. Emotional support is being given through Elderline a toll-free number 14567. The government is providing health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to every senior citizen who is 70+ years old.

Justice Surya Kant stated that the elders are the ones who guide the younger generation and build an effective and virtuous society. With the changing times, there has been a steady decline in attention towards the issues, respect and centrality towards the issues of the elderly in the present hyper-connected world with the technological advancements.

He proposed that our solutions should be based upon the existing frameworks. Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007 is a landmark legislation in these directions that protects our senior citizens, not a benevolence but a binding societal obligation.

He called for deeper collaboration between the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Legal Services Authorities, Social Welfare Officers, Police Authorities and Legal Volunteers to function as a team. He appealed to the youth of the country to take up the role of building a circle of affection with compassion and conviction.

In his address, Amit Yadav, Secretary, SJ&E, stated that the senior citizen population in the country is projected to rise from 10.38 crore in 2011 to 34 crore in 2050. This demographic shift places responsibility on the Government to ensure that the senior citizens live with dignity, security and meaningful participation. He also mentioned the challenges being faced by elderlies due to the digital and financial changes and how the younger generation and the community as a whole should come forward for their aid

The Special Session on Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007 brought the Executive, Judiciary, Academia, policy makers, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), and students together at one platform to elaborate on the role of the MWPSC Act 2007 towards the welfare of senior citizens. (ANI)

