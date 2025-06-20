Patna, Jun 20 (PTI) A railway worker died while three others got injured after the Awadh Assam Express had a collision with an engineering trolley in Sonpur Rail Division of Bihar on Friday.

"The incident took place around 1 pm near Semapur station, which comes under Sonpur Rail Division," Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Central Railway, said.

"A railway worker has lost his life and three others have been injured. The 15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Awadh Assam Express was headed towards Katihar when the incident took place," he said.

According to Chandra, the train resumed its operation after about half an hour, by when the accident site had been cleared and injured workers admitted to the hospital.

"A probe has been started to find out how the trolley remained on the same track on which the passenger train arrived and collided with it," Chandra said.

