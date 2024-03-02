Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh apparently targetting the BJP said that despite efforts by "conspirators contracted to topple the government," in Himachal Pradesh, the state government led by his party remains stable.

"It is the work of those conspirators who had taken the contract to topple the government; their actions are evident, but the (Himachal Pradesh) government remains stable," Digvijaya Singh said while talking to reporters in Friday.

Earlier this week, six Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat from the state.

Responding to queries on the action to be taken by the Congress Party on rebellions, Singh said it will be taken "when the right time comes."

Cross-voting by six Congress MLAs--Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Davinder K Bhutto, Ravi Thakur, Chaitanya Sharma and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal--led to a surprise win by the BJP's candidate, Harsh Mahajan, in the Rajya Sabha election.

The MLAs were later disqualified from the 68-member state Assembly by Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, after which the strength of the assembly came down to 62.

Speaking on the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Digvijaya Singh said, "This election campaign is managed by our election coordination committee," he explained. "The screening committee has already met, and now the matter will go to the Central Election Committee, where it will be finalised."

Singh was in Morena to take stock of the preparations for the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which is set to enter Madhya Pradesh through Morena district today.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

