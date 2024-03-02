Krishnanagar, March 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday traversed a public rally venue in West Bengal's Krishnanagar in a hoodless vehicle and waved at the crowd. He was flanked by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of the Opposition in assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, in the vehicle. PM Modi West Bengal Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Unveils Projects Worth Rs 15,000 Crore in Krishnanagar (Watch Video)

PM Modi Traverses Rally Venue in Hoodless Vehicle

#WATCH | Nadia District, West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a roadshow in Krishnanagar. pic.twitter.com/OurXaSKdhC — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

Modi was on his way from a government programme, where he unveiled development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal, to the public meeting venue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)