Bhagalpur (Bihar), May 13 (PTI)Notwithstanding the fact that a large number of its staff and their family members got infected with coronavirus, the NTPC Kahalgaon project ensured uninterrupted generation of electricity in all seven units of the plant, a senior official said Thursday. Executive Director of Kahalgaon Super Thermal Power Station B Sudarshan Babu said the deadly virus has hit the project staff in a big way as around 361 employees and their family membershave tested positibe so far.

But, due to timely action a total of 295 of them have been cured of the disease.

A special task force has been created under General Manager Neeraj Kapoor to take care of the staff and their familiescontracting the contagion.

Babu said an isolation centre has been set up within the plant area and he himself takes stock of the situation on a daily basis. Those in serious condition are sent to outside hospitals without any delay. A digital platform has also been created for staff on which useful information on COVID pandemic is provided.

In the residential premises of the project, people are provided household items at their doorsteps through home delivery.

A vaccination centre has also been set up within the project area for inoculation of eligibles, Babu said and appealed to CISF personnel associated with the unit to get themselves registered for the jabs.

Despite large number of employee falling prey to the virus, the staff have not lowered their guard and ensured that the project generates electricity to its full strength. The NTPC Kahalgaon unit executive director said that all the seven units of the plant are working at 96.78 per cent plant load factor to generate 2264.60 MW of electricity.

The Bhalpur based power plant is one of the coal based power plants of the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited.

