Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 5 (ANI): Tripura is set to host the Destination Tripura Business Conclave on February 7th and 8th, aiming to attract entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the country. The event seeks to showcase the state's abundant natural resources--rubber, bamboo, natural gas, and tea--while highlighting lucrative investment opportunities backed by government incentives.

Secretary Industries and commerce Government of Tripura Kiran Gitte said, "Tripura offers numerous business opportunities, thanks to its abundant natural resources such as rubber, bamboo, natural gas, and tea. To attract investment to the state, we are organizing the Destination Tripura Business Conclave on February 7th and 8th. Through this event, we appeal to entrepreneurs and business leaders across the country to participate and explore investment opportunities in Tripura. Both the Government of India and the Government of Tripura have introduced new investment incentives and subsidy policies to support businesses."

He further said that for new ventures in Tripura, the government provides an initial investment of up to Rs 7.5 crore. Additionally, businesses can benefit from GST reimbursements, investment power subsidies, and other incentives for the first five years of operation.

"In 2024, the state government introduced an Industrial Policy, under which special incentives are offered for mega projects with investments exceeding Rs 100 crore. I urge the state government and all stakeholders to ensure maximum participation in the Destination Tripura Business Conclave, as this event will play a crucial role in shaping the future of industrial growth in Tripura," he added.

The Government of India and the Government of Tripura have introduced new investment-friendly policies, offering significant incentives to businesses. As part of these initiatives, new ventures in Tripura can receive an initial investment of up to Rs 7.5 crore, along with GST reimbursements, power subsidies, and other financial benefits for the first five years.

These measures are expected to accelerate economic development and position Tripura as a key destination for industries in the Northeast.

Officials urge business leaders and stakeholders to ensure maximum participation in the conclave, emphasizing that this event will play a pivotal role in shaping Tripura's future industrial landscape.

With its strategic location, improved infrastructure, and business-friendly policies, Tripura is emerging as a promising hub for investments and the upcoming conclave is expected to open new doors for industrial expansion in the region. (ANI)

