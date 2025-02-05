New Delhi, February 5: After most exit polls predicted a comfortable victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday said that exit polls have always proven to be wrong for AAP and exuded confidence of party's victory. "Exit polls have always proven to be wrong for the AAP. We have always formed the government with a clear majority and this time will be no different. There are some exit polls which show us winning but I would like to tell everyone to wait for February 8, Arvind Kejriwal will be forming the government with a huge majority," Kakkar said.

AAP leader Reena Gupta said this is the fourth election in which she participated and exit polls in 2013, 2015 also showed AAP getting fewer seats than it actually got. "People of Delhi will be making Arvind Kejriwal their CM," she said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: National Capital Records 57.89% Voter Turnout; Exit Polls Give BJP Edge Over AAP.

AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar Speaks on Delhi Exit Polls

#DelhiAssemblyElection2025 | On exit poll, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar says, "... Exit polls have always proven to be wrong for the AAP. We have always formed the government with a clear majority and this time will be no different... There are some exit polls which…

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the next government in Delhi with the ruling AAP falling behind, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday and said that Congress likely to continue its dismal run in the assembly polls. The exit polls varied in their prediction of margin of BJP victory with one poll saying that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi. Two polls also predicted AAP victory. The exit polls came with their predictions after the conclusion of voting in Delhi assembly polls on Wednesday.

According to P-MARQ exit poll, BJP is likely to win on 39-49 assembly seats, Aam Aadmi Party 21-31 seats and Congress 0-1 seats. Matrize exit poll predicted a close contest between BJP and AAP. It said BJP is likely for win on 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats. It said Congress can win one seat. Peoples Pulse exit poll said BJP could win 51-60 assembly seats and AAP 10-19 seats. The exit poll did not give any seat to Congress. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: BJP Set To Storm Back To Power in Delhi After 27 Years, Predict Exit Polls.

As per People's Insight exit poll, BJP is likely to emerge victorious in 40-44 seats and AAP 25- 29 seats. The Congress, it said, can win 0-1 seat. JVC exit poll gave 39-45 seats to BJP, 22-31 to AAP and 0-2 seats to Congress. Chanakya Strategies predicted 39-44 seats for BJP, 25-28 seats for AAP and 2-3 seats for Congress. Poll Dairy exit polls predicted that BJP will win 42-50 seats, AAP 18-25 and Congress 0-2 seats.

WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.Delhi recorded a turnout of 57.70 per cent till 5 pm on Wednesday. Votes will be counted on February 8.

