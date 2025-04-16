Pathanamthitta (Kerala) [India], April 16 (ANI): On its way from Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta, Kerala, to Karnataka, a bus carrying Lord Ayyappa devotees met with an accident on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place in Kanamala village near Erumeli in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

The bus was carrying 32 devotees, and one casualty has been reported so far. The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Maruthi Harihar. (ANI)

