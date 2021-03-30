Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 30 (ANI): On the occasion of 'Hola Mohalla' or Warrior Holi on Monday, thousands of devotees thronged to seek blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

On this day the devotees at Shri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, along with their families, bow down, listen to Gurbani, take a dip in the holy water and take the blessings of Guru Sahib.

On the occasion of Holi, people from across the country visit the centre of faith and spirituality to offer prayers at the Golden Temple. (ANI)

