Sambhal (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) A large number of devotees have been gathering at Tulsi Manas Temple in Sambhal to witness what they believe is a miraculous appearance of a divine figure on a potato.

The potato, which has been placed in the temple's Ram Darbar, is regarded as an "incarnation of God", drawing devotees from near and far.

Sambhal has been on alert after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Shankar Das, the temple's mahant (head priest), said on Monday, "The potato with the divine image is a form of an avatar. It was found in Khema village near Vansh Gopal Tirth.

"A devotee who came for darshan here shared that the image had appeared in the potato, so we decided to install it in the temple. Since it is believed that Lord Kalki will take his incarnation in Sambhal, this divine manifestation is seen as a sign before his arrival," he said.

Das further said the appearance of this sacred image has added to the celebrations of Holi. The image on the potato resembles Nandi, Lord Shiva and a turtle, he added.

Mohit Rastogi, one of the visiting devotees, expressed his excitement, saying, "I heard that the Lord has appeared in the form of a potato at Tulsi Manas Temple, so I came to witness it myself. Seeing this has filled my heart with joy and it feels like the arrival of Lord Kalki in Sambhal is near."

Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14 while Muslims would offer Jumma namaz after 2.30 pm in Sambhal, the communally sensitive city of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official on Friday said, adding seven companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed ahead of the festival.

The new directive came after a circle officer (CO) kicked up a row by saying that Holi is a festival that occurs once a year whereas Jumma namaz takes place 52 times a year. He said anyone who feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi should stay indoors on that day.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar on March 7 told reporters that in view of Holi and the second Friday of Ramzan falling on the same day, seven companies of PAC have been deployed in the city. Complete peace prevails in the district and peace committee meetings are being organised at the mohalla level, he said.

