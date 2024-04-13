Devotees in large numbers take part in Theemithi festival at Mela Mariamman temple (Photo/ANI)

Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Large numbers of devotees took part in the festival of Theemithi (fire walk) at Mela Mariamman temple in Tharangambadi of Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district.

The festival was held on Friday at midnight in the temple with much fanfare. The sight of devotees carrying 16-foot-long kavadis and stepping on the Theemithi (fire) made the onlookers enthralled.

Earlier, the devotees with Karagams on their heads arrived at the temple in a procession from the banks of the Cauvery, accompanied by the music of mela percussion instruments.

Later, following the descent of the Shakthi Karagam into the fire pit set up in front of the temple, the fasting devotees in yellow clothes lit the fire and paid their respects.

Later, the women lit maavilakku deepam and thousands of devotees offered prayers and worshipped the goddess.

The origin of this festival at this temple goes back centuries.

Theemithi is a Hindu festival that takes place in the Tamil month of Aipassi, which is mid-October to mid-November.

The festival is held at the Mariamman, a Hindu goddess of weather, temples across the state to honour the goddess Draupadi Amman, who is considered an incarnation of the goddess Mariamman.

The festival involves devotees walking barefoot over hot embers or stones in the hopes that the goddess will grant their wishes. (ANI)

