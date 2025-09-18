Uttarakhand [India], September 18 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the recommencement of helicopter operations for the Chardham Yatra 2025 with effect from September 15/16, 2025, after the monsoon break, a statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said.

Strategic initiatives for enhancing the safety of Char Dham operations have been implemented after a rigorous scrutiny under the leadership of Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. With a clear mandate of zero tolerance for any safety lapses, the DGCA has been instructed to adopt strict measures and ensure safe operations.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 19 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu also held multiple review meetings alongside Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, at Dehradun and Delhi to ensure close coordination between the DGCA, AAI, State Government and Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

The release cites that, as per the directives of the Minister, the DGCA also carried out a comprehensive inspection/audit of all helipads, helicopters, Operators' preparedness and support facilities by the DGCA team from 13-16 September 2025. Post that the approval for recommencement of helicopter operations has been granted to UCADA and Helicopter Operators.

Also Read | Jhansi: Pink Toilets Built as Part of 'Swachh Bharat Mission' Prioritising Women's Safety and Cleanliness in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Additionally, DGCA briefed all participating Helicopter Operators and Pilots on the Challenges involved, and Additional Safety measures adopted in the Operations Circular for Conduct of Helicopter Pilgrimage Operations.

The two components of Chardham Yatra by Helicopters are Charter Services from Dehradun (Sahstradhara) to Yamunotri/Gangotri/Kedarnath/Badrinath and Shuttle Services to Kedarnath Ji Helipad from Guptkashi/Phata/Sitapur cluster.

A total of six Helicopter operators would be undertaking Shuttle operations from Guptkashi/ Phata/ Sitapur Cluster, and Seven Operators/consortia would be undertaking Charter Flying Operations from Dehradun (Sahastradhara).

Recognising the critical role of helicopter services in facilitating pilgrim movement to the shrines located in high-altitude and remote areas of Uttarakhand, the DGCA has put in place enhanced safety measures to ensure safe and seamless operations. The DGCA will be closely monitoring and maintaining constant vigil for the Chardham Yatra Helicopter Operations.

Following a spate of helicopter accidents in the Chardham Sector in May-June 2025, various High-Powered Committees recommended certain measures that also included positioning of Air Traffic Controllers by AAI, Meteorological Officers by IMD and manning by qualified personnel of control rooms by Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) to ensure safe helicopter operations.

Key safety initiatives implemented by DGCA include:

Strengthened Pilot Qualification & Training: Mandatory route checks and recurrent training for all pilots operating on the Chardham sector, Special emphasis on high-altitude operations, adverse weather handling, and crew resource management, and Deployment of only previously qualified Pilots in sector.

Enhanced Airworthiness Oversight: Comprehensive airworthiness inspections of all helicopters deployed for the Yatra and Strict adherence to manufacturer-recommended maintenance schedules with increased frequency of checks during the operating season.

Operational Safety Measures: Strict enforcement of weight & balance limits to ensure safe take-off and landing in challenging terrain, Mandatory use of modern navigation and communication aids for situational awareness, Enhanced weather monitoring with real-time updates for pilots through a dedicated information system, and Air Traffic Services in advisory capacity.

Passenger Safety & Awareness: Safety briefings for all passengers before boarding, including use of seat belts, safe embarkation/disembarkation, and emergency procedures and Deployment of additional ground safety staff at helipads to assist and regulate passenger movement.

Strengthened Regulatory Monitoring: DGCA flight operations and airworthiness teams will be deployed at critical helipads for on-ground monitoring and Surprise checks and audits will be conducted to ensure compliance with safety directives.

The DGCA remains committed to ensuring the highest level of aviation safety and has reiterated that safety of passengers and crew remains paramount. The recommencement of helicopter services for Chardham Yatra is expected to provide pilgrims with a safe, efficient, and reliable mode of transport to the revered shrines, the statement added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)