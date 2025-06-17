Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Aviation watchdog DGCA on Tuesday said surveillance of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety concerns.

The fatal Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad last week sparked safety concerns and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered enhanced surveillance of Air India's 787 fleet.

"The recent surveillance conducted on Air India's Boeing 787 fleet did not reveal any major safety concerns. The aircraft and associated maintenance systems were found to be compliant with existing safety standards," DGCA said in a statement.

Air India's fleet has 33 Boeing 787-8/9 planes

