Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) To avert the growing trend of cyber crimes, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday issued a circular, directing the formation of teams of well-trained officers to handle the cyber-crime investigation.

The circular, forwarded to Special Director General of Police, Crime, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, reads that teams of well-trained officers shall be formed to handle cyber-crime investigations in their respective units and wings, a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Warns of Zero Tolerance for Poor Standard of Work.

He said the circular also directed for observance of 'cyber awareness day' on the first Wednesday of every month to create awareness on cyber related frauds in all vernacular languages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)