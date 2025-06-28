Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat on Saturday, held a joint security review meeting in Udhampur for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra scheduled to start from July 1- August 9, a release said.

The meeting was held to check preparations and boost coordination among all agencies involved

The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Udhampur-Resai range Sarah Rizvi-, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur Amod Nagpure, Additional SP Udhampur, other senior Officers of the District Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and traffic police.

SSP Udhampur gave a detailed presentation highlighting the district's security plan, including deployment of forces, convoy and traffic management, safety of camps and langar sites, emergency plans, and readiness of Quick Reaction Teams.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP emphasised to all the officers to maintain very close coordination, which he said is of utmost importance to ensure an incident-free Yatra.

He directed that the zonal/sectoral officers must have the information regarding the availability and location of special teams like Drone Units, BD squad, Dog squad, QRTs etc. to ensure that services of these teams are utilised on a real-time basis in case of any emergency.

He reiterated that every officer deputed for the yatra must be aware of his/her role of responsibility. He also directed the officers to ensure that all Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued for the purpose are followed in letter and spirit.

The meeting ended with a joint commitment to ensure a safe and smooth Yatra through teamwork and proactive policing. (ANI)

