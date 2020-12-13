Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 13 (ANI): C. Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police of the Railways, Tamil Nadu has cycled 600 km between Chennai and Rameswaram in 36 hours to promote cycling among the youth.

Babu, a fitness enthusiast, started from Chennai on Friday with 4 cyclists and reached Rameswaram today. He said cycling is a great exercise and a sport. He has also appealed people to opt for cycling for the daily commute quoting the example of developed countries.

"We started this journey as a sport to emphasize that it is essential for every Indian citizen to be physically and mentally fit and healthy", said Babu.

He stated that cycling is an eco-friendly mean of transport that does not pollute the air like a motorcycle or car. (ANI)

