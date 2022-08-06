Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court of Dhanbad, on Saturday, sentenced two convicts in a case related to the killing of a Dhanbad judge to rigorous life imprisonment till death.

Earlier on July 28, the court convicted the accused.

"The two accused had been convicted on July 28, and the quantum of sentence was delivered today. The judge did not term it a rarest of rare case and instead gave them life imprisonment till the end of life, " said Advocate Kumar Vimlendu.

Uttam Anand an Additional District Judge posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was allegedly murdered after being mowed down by an autorickshaw in July this year. Two people involved in the alleged killing were arrested by Jharkhand police, and the vehicle used for the crime was seized. (ANI)

