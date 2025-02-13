New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a day-long visit to Jammu on Saturday, his office said.

During his tour, the vice president will preside over the 10th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

Also Read | Congress MLA Uma Thomas Gets Second Life As She Leaves Hospital After 46 Days of Treatment Following Stage Fall in Kochi.

He will also visit Mata Vaishno Devi and Bhairon ji temples.

Following the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in December last year, Dhankhar's visit to Jammu and Kashmir was postponed due to state mourning.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Tamil Superstar Vijay's Party TVK To Appoint 70,000 Booth Committee Secretaries Across State.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)