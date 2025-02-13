Kochi, February 13: After spending 46 days in the hospital and enduring anxious moments, Congress legislator Uma Thomas, who survived a severe fall, was discharged on Thursday and returned home. The incident occurred on December 29 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, where she had come to attend a record-breaking dance performance. As she was about to take her seat, she accidentally fell nearly 15 feet, suffering serious injuries. Her ribs were fractured, with some piercing her lungs, making her condition critical.

Doctors described her recovery as miraculous. "She now requires complete rest for at least two more months," said her treating physician. Uma spent several days in the ICU, with her condition touch-and-go for over two weeks. However, she gradually recovered, and before leaving the hospital, she spoke to the media. "I have nothing but gratitude for every staff member at this hospital. They took such good care of me. It was only after several days that I realised I was in the hospital. I am here today because of them," Uma said. Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar Meets Injured MLA Uma Thomas, Wishes Her Speedy Recovery.

Her hospitalisation saw an outpouring of support, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers visiting her, along with political leaders from across party lines. Vijayan remarked that the entire state had been concerned about her recovery, a comment that brought smiles all around. The incident, however, triggered a controversy, with widespread criticism over the poor security measures at the event. Authorities launched a probe, and three people were arrested but later released on bail. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) came under fire for its alleged negligence. Uma Thomas Fall: Video Capturing Exact Moments When Kerala Congress MLA Fell From VIP Gallery of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi Surfaces.

Uma Thomas represents the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency and is the only woman Congress legislator in the Assembly. The widow of Congress veteran P.T. Thomas, she entered politics following his death in December 2021 and won the bypoll with a margin of over 25,000 votes. A former student leader, she is known for her polite demeanor and well-researched speeches in the Assembly. Her late husband, P.T. Thomas, was one of CM Vijayan’s fiercest critics, with the two often clashing in the Assembly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2025 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).