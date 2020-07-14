Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 case count in Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, rose by 11 to 2,392 on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of deaths, if any, has not been reported since the last month by the civic body.

Dharavi now has only 86 active cases, as 2,057 patients had already been recovered and discharged from COVID-19 facilities, an official said.

Thickly-populated Dharavi reported its first COVID-19 case on April 1.

Last week, the World Health Organisation had praised the efforts undertaken to contain the viral transmission in Dharavi.

