New Delhi, July 14: Reacting to Indian National Congress' decision to remove Sachin pilot as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and RPCC president, Senior party leader Shashi Tharoor said that he is sad to see one of the best and brightest leaving the grand old party. The disciplinary action was taken after Pilot failed to attend the second CLP on Tuesday. Sachin Pilot Reacts After Being Removed As Rajasthan Deputy CM, Changes his Bio on Twitter.

"I am sad to see @SachinPilot leave @INCIndia. I consider him one of our best & brightest, and wish it had not come to this. Instead of parting, he should have joined the effort to make the Party a better& more effective instrument for his, and our, dreams," Tharoor tweeted. Sachin Pilot, Sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM Amid Political Row in Rajasthan, Thanks Those Out in His Support.

Shashi Tharoor Tweet:

I am sad to see @SachinPilot leave @INCIndia. I consider him one of our best & brightest, and wish it had not come to this. Instead of parting, he should have joined the effort to make the Party a better& more effective instrument for his, and our, dreams. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 14, 2020

Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to topple Congress government in the state. "High command was compelled to take the decision because since a long time BJP was conspiring and resorting to horse-trading. We knew it was a big conspiracy; now some of our friends went astray because of it and went to Delhi," he said.

After Congress party's decisions, Pilot tweeted that the truth can be disturbed but not defeated. Along with him, two cabinet minister- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena- have also been sacked.

