Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony Dharavi increased to 3,477 on Friday with the addition of 18 new cases, according to a senior BMC official.

The official said 3,018 COVID-19 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals in Dharavi.

He said the slum-dominated area has only 150 active COVID-19 cases at present.

The BMC has stopped sharing death figures from the area.

Spread across 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has a population of over 6.5 lakh.

