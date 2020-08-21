Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus patients in Dharavi, the largest slum in Mumbai, increased to 2,700 on Friday after three persons tested positive for the infection, a senior civic official said.

On Thursday, Dharavi had recorded 17 positive cases, its highest single-day rise in the month of August.

Also Read | Four Domestic Helps at Sharad Pawar’s Baramati House Test COVID-19 Positive.

Of the total 2,700 COVID-19 cases, 2,348 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The slum-dominated area currently has 92 active cases, he added.

Also Read | Satyameva Jayate Replaced With Yato Dharma Tato Jaya in Supreme Court’s Logo? PIB Fact Check Calls Out The Fake News.

The civic body has, however, stopped sharing the death toll, if any, from Dharavi since June.

Spread over 2.5 square kms area, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)