Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 25 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday co-chaired a meeting with Minister of Steel HD Kumaraswamy and Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram to resolve issues pertaining to the expansion of Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha.

In a post on X, Dharmendra Pradhan posted, "Together with Union Ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Jual Oram, co-chaired a meeting to resolve issues on the expansion of Rourkela Steel Plant in Odisha. Expansion of RSP is strategically important for India's steel sector as well as for the industrial and socio-economic development of Odisha and the eastern region."

"The expansion will boost our steel production capacity, strengthen India's position in the global steel market, reduce imports, cater to the needs of key industrial sectors, catalyse Odisha's economy, drive growth and create large-scale jobs in steel and allied sectors in line with PM Narendra Modi's vision of Purvodaya," said Pradhan's post.

"Thankful to Steel Minister for agreeing to my suggestion to form a High-powered Committee for addressing hurdles hindering the expansion, removing bottlenecks and resolving all unresolved issues. Also, appreciate his commitment to a vibrant steel sector in Odisha," his post added.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy also took to his handle on X and posted, "Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram met me to discuss the proposed expansion of Rourkela Steel Plant and to raise important concerns related to the welfare of local communities in the region."

"We had a constructive and solution-focused discussion. I have assured them that all issues raised will be examined with utmost seriousness, and appropriate steps will be taken in coordination with all stakeholders. Development must be inclusive, and we are committed to ensuring that the growth of our steel sector brings prosperity to the people it touches," he said.

Union Minister Jual Oram also posted on X, "Co-chaired a meeting with Union Ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss and address key issues related to the expansion of the Rourkela Steel Plant and the upgradation of Rourkela Airport."

"During the meeting, we held an in-depth discussion on the expansion of the Rourkela Steel Plant, focusing on its strategic importance to the region's industrial growth, employment generation, and economic development. We also deliberated on the expansion and upgradation of Rourkela Airport, which will significantly improve regional connectivity and boost trade, tourism, and investment in Odisha," he posted.

Earlier on Monday, Dharmendra Pradhan met Housing and Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to seek his intervention on the timely release of 15th Finance Commission grants to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Sambalpur and Deogarh for the year 2024-25.

According to an official release from Dharmendra Pradhan's office, "Union Education Minister and Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Sambalpur Dharmendra Pradhan met Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar to seek his intervention towards ensuring timely release of 15th Finance Commission grants to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Sambalpur and Deogarh for the Financial Year 2024-25."

"These funds are critical for carrying out essential developmental initiatives and completing a wide range of civic and infrastructure works, including improvement of roads, sanitation, urban beautification, health and wellness, among others in the region," it said.

It added that Pradhan also sought his cooperation for affordable housing projects, PM-SVANidhi, e-bus services, and effective regional waste management mechanisms. (ANI)

