Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 9 (ANI): Ranchi-based differently-abled man Dhanijit Ram Chand owns a printing press inside an NGO, and largely employs people like him who want to help change the outlook of the society towards them.

Chand conceived the idea with the motive to become financially independent, and to take charge of his own life after being treated indifferently by society. He also wanted to offer a platform for others like him.

"This work has made me self-sufficient, and today it's helping many more differently-abled people who don't want to burden anyone," he said.

Chand attributes his success to the NGO Cheshire Home, dedicated to differently-abled persons, where both he and his brother grew.

"NGO Cheshire Home has a significant role. When I proposed this idea of a printing press, they approved, gave full independence. There was a time when persons with disabilities were looked down upon as beggars, but things are changing now. I own a house," he said.

Dhanijit Ram and his brother were brought to Cheshire Home when they were kids in 1979. Here, he grew up with other inmates but had a zeal to not give up on his physical disabilities.

In the last 15 years, Chand has trained and given opportunities to a number of specially-abled persons, who significantly handle pre and post-production work at the printing press all by themselves.

However, an external workforce is also hired on occasions when the workload is high, and for certain tasks which require help from fully capable persons.

"99 per cent of workers here are differently-abled; only 1 per cent of the workforce is of normal people. This is because sometimes we need fully capable persons to meet certain requirements," he said.

Those working at the printing press are very satisfied with their work and get equal recognition and respect.

"We are extremely happy and feel good while working here. We applied for work at other places like normal people but got rejected. Then we came to this printing press...Now we feel like equals and make others believe that there's nothing we can't do," the in-charge of the press, Clement Besra said. (ANI)

