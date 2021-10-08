Little did she know that a mere click from her mother’s phone could lead her to win accolades for the country. Yes, we are talking about Aadhyaa Aravind Shankar a seven-year-old hailing from Karnataka’s Bangalore who has scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian to win the Children’s Peace Image of the Year-Global Peace Photo Award.

On the occasion of World Peace Day i.e. on 21st September 2021, the young photo enthusiast from India was conferred with the prestigious award in a ceremony held at the Austrian Parliament in Vienna. Along with bagging the title of first Indian to be awarded Peace Image of the Year, either in the child or adult category, during the ceremony Aadhyaa also received a diploma, a medal, and a check of 1,000 euros.

Picking up the dots, the young Aadhyaa beautifully connects a mother’s lap to the lap of nature via her picture, titled- 'The Lap of Peace', where her mother is seen sleeping in the lap of her grandmother.

“I am deeply honored to stand here, in front of you as the winner of the Children's Peace Image of the Year 2021. when I was told that the theme for this competition was 'Peace', the first thought that came to my mind was that we humans can continue to live in peace only when Mother Nature is protected and nurtured. A few days later, I saw my mother sleeping peacefully in her mother's lap. That is when the idea of connecting a mother's lap to the lap of nature occurred to me,” Aadhya said.

In Partnership with UNESCO and the Austrian Parliament, the Global Peace Photo Award is been awarded annually by Lammerhuber Editions. The award honors and acknowledges photographers from around the world whose pictures reflect human efforts towards a peaceful world. According to UNESCO, this year, around 15,000 photographs were received, with Indian photographers as the largest group of contributors.

