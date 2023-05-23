New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Gorging on quintessential Dilli 6 food but sans crowd and in an air-conditioned old Delhi-themed ambience is a dream come true for the lovers of Mughlai delicacy, courtesy ongoing food festival 'Dilli Wali Dawat'.

The 10-day festival, currently underway at Novotel Hotel, Aerocity, has roped in 'khansama' Talat Mehmood from the bylanes of 'Purani Delhi' to curate an authentic dining experience, celebrating flavors, culture and community.

So be it the melt-in-your-mouth kebabs or a wide variety of lips-smacking curries, the visitors are in for a treat of the tried and tasted food of the narrow alleys of the walled city.

"The Dilli 6 feast we are serving here is as authentic as possible. I am from old Delhi, much of the ingredients that I have used here are sourced from Purani Delhi, and the ambience is themed around Old Delhi. So for those who can't make a trip to Old Delhi, I would request them to come and join us for this immersive Mughlai dining experience," the Chef told PTI.

The menu, a mix of the best street delicacies and main course specials, includes gastronomical delights like 'Mutton Nihari', 'Chicken Changezi', 'Paneer Malai Seekh', 'Surmai Fish Tikka', 'Mutton Korma' and 'Nizami Handi'.

The expansive dessert section, including a host of Dilli 6 decadent treats such as 'Kulfi', 'Sheer Khurma', 'Rabri Falooda' and 'Shahi Tukda', makes sure that the visitors finish the meal on a sweet note.

The feast goes off table on May 28.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)