New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Sunday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he has "cheated" not only the people of Delhi but his partymen as well hence they are leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) one by one.

She said "disillusioned" by Kejriwal's working style and policies, the AAP MLAs are leaving the party. Earlier on Friday, eight AAP MLAs resigned from the party claiming 'ideological shifts' to 'corruption' and 'mismanagement' within the party.

Also Read | Traffic Challan Scam in Bengaluru: Man Loses INR 70,000 After Clicking on Malicious APK File, Here's How the Fraud Unfolded.

"Aam Aadmi Party seems scattered. Arvind Kejriwal has cheated not only the people of Delhi but also his party members. This is why, one by one, his MLAs are leaving the party after getting disillusioned. They are disillusioned from his working style and policies," Swaraj, who attended the BJP's election rally in RK Puram today, said.

Speaking about the huge crowd gathered at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at RK Puram, Swaraj said, "The excitement you saw among the people today is the result of the budget presented yesterday that was beneficial for the middle class."

Also Read | Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan Opens for Public Viewing; People Can Now Visit President's Garden 6 Days a Week.

On Saturday, the eight AAP MLAs joined the BJP.

Eight MLAs- - Vandana Gaur from Palam, Rohit Mehraulia from Trilokpuri, Girish Soni from Madipur West, Madan Lal from Kasturba Nagar, Rajesh Rishi from Janakpuri, Bhupender Singh June from Bijwasan, Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli and Pawan Sharma from Adarsh Nagar joined BJP in the presence of party's Delhi unit president Virendraa Sachdeva and election in-charge Baijayant Panda.

The MLAs submitted their resignation letters to AAP convenor and former Chief Minister Kejriwal on Friday after being denied tickets to the contest Delhi assembly elections.

They alleged that AAP has moved away from its original ideology of 'honesty' and its leadership has been tainted into several cases of 'corruption'. The leaders cited different concerns, ranging from 'ideological shifts' to 'corruption' and 'mismanagement' within the party.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday refuted claims made by AAP and assured that it is the guarantee of the BJP that not a single slum in Delhi will be demolished and that the welfare schemes for the public will not be stopped.

Addressing a public rally in Delhi's RK Puram, the Prime Minister highlighted that for those living in slums in the national capital, the BJP has guaranteed nutritious meals at just Rs five only.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)