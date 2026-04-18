Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Mom-to-be Surbhi Jyoti on Saturday shared several pictures in which she could be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Surbhi looked super cute in a printed, flowy dress. What makes it stand out even more is how simply she's styled it. The loose, softly waved hair adds a natural, unstructured feel.

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The orange and yellow hues give the dress that perfect summer energy. And with black shades, she elevated her look stylishly.

In February, Surbhi took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy with her fans and followers. She posted an adorable photo of her and husband Sumit's legs, with a tiny pair of baby shoes placed sweetly between them.

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"Our greatest adventure begins Little Love arriving this June," she captioned the post.

Shortly after Surbhi announced the good news, her fans and members of the film and TV industry flooded the comment section with best wishes.

"Awwwwie. Heartiest congratulations lovelies," actor Mouni Roy commented.

"Surbhi congratulations to you both! Sending lots of love," actor Aashka Goradia wrote.

Hina Khan dropped a string of evil eye emojis in the comment section.

Surbhi Jyoti tied the knot with Sumit Suri in a dreamy wedding ceremony on October 27, 2024. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)