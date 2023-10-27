Kochi, October 27: The significance of a passenger's time is undeniable, the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has said while directing the Indian Railways to pay a compensation of Rs 60,000 to a Chennai resident for the inconvenience caused to him by a 13-hour delay of the Chennai-Alleppey Express in 2018.

A bench comprising president D B Binu and members V Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T N, said the unexpected delay of over 13 hours, coupled with inadequate prior communication about the same was indeed a "deficiency in service". Indian Railways Notify Special Trains to Ensure Smooth Travel of Passengers Till Chhath Puja.

"Despite being a significant Public Sector Undertaking and being governed by various laws, the Indian Railways often fails to provide efficient services. Issues like late trains and unavailability of reserved seats persist. Consumers can seek compensation for losses or unfair practices," the order issued on October 18, read. Chennai resident Karthik Mohan had moved the commission over the "significant deficiency" of service by the Southern Railway, which had adverse consequences for his future career.

Mohan, who works as a Deputy Manager at Bosch Limited in Chennai, had booked a ticket from Ernakulam to Chennai on May 6, 2018, for an important meeting but the inordinate delay of the train caused hardship to him and many others, including NEET candidates.

"The significance of a passenger's time is undeniable. The unexpected delay caused substantial inconvenience and distress," the order read. It directed the Railways to pay Rs 50,000 for the substantial inconvenience, mental agony, physical hardship and financial repercussions experienced due to the "deficiency of service and unfair practices" committed by it. Rs 10,000 was awarded towards the cost of proceedings.

The complaint asserted that the railway authorities should have communicated the delay promptly and made alternate arrangements for passengers. He had submitted that due to the significant delay, he had attempted to arrange alternative travel options but failed as the NEET exam had caused a high demand for transportation.

The Railways maintained that there was no deficiency, negligence or lethargy on its behalf. It claimed that SMS notifications were sent to all reserved passengers including the complainant to inform them about the delay. The railway authorities explained that the delay was due to the diversion of the train because of yard remodeling work at Arakkonam in Chennai. 7th Pay Commission News: Railway Board Announces 4% Hike in DA for Employees.

The commission observed that the yard remodeling work at Arakkonam in Chennai Division was a planned activity and the railway authorities should have been prepared to communicate the delay to passengers in advance, allowing them to make alternate arrangements.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)