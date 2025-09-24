Patna (Bihar) [India], September 24 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday blamed the previous BJP government in the State for the potholes on roads. His remarks came amid mounting criticism from opposition parties and members of civil society for the alleged lack of road maintenance in Bengaluru, resulting in potholes.

"The BJP will never be happy. All these potholes have come under the BJP regime. They are responsible for the bad administration of the roads in Karnataka," Shivakumar told reporters in Patna.

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister is in Patna to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

On Tuesday, he said that even the road leading up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi has potholes, and the issue in his State is being blown out of proportion.

He said that every day, nearly 1,000 potholes are being filled across Bengaluru through coordinated efforts. His remarks came after some of the industrialists expressed concerns over the potholes in the city. Recently, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy called Bengaluru "the city of potholes."

"Listening with Purpose. Acting with Impact. Every day, nearly 1,000 potholes are being filled across Bengaluru through coordinated efforts. Our workers and engineers are on the ground in all zones, ensuring both speed and quality in the repairs. This massive drive shows our government's commitment to solving long-pending civic issues," Shivakumar said in a post on X.

"I travelled around Delhi just a day ago. The media must review and report how many potholes are on Delhi's roads, including the road to the PM's residence. Potholes are a problem across the country. Only Karnataka's issues are being blown out of proportion," Shivakumar said while talking to reporters.

Raising the pothole issue, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy had said that Bengaluru has suffered a severe blow to its reputation.

"It is tragic that Bengaluru is now gaining infamy as the 'City of Potholes.' The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are responsible for this disgrace. Today, Bengaluru and Karnataka are trapped in the hands of the incompetent and the corrupt," Kumaraswamy said in a post on X.

Reacting to this, Shivakumar said, "What is Kumaraswamy's contribution to Bengaluru as a Union minister? The UPA government had given a lot of funds to Bengaluru under the Jawaharlal urban renewal mission. He is the right-hand man of the PM. Why can't he get Rs 10000 crores for Bengaluru city? He had said that he would get approvals for the Mekedatu project in 5 minutes. What happened to it?" (ANI)

