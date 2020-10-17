Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI) With 79 more jail inmates testing positive for COVID-19 in Jammu, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) held an awareness camp at the Central Jail here on Saturday to impart knowledge to the prisoners and staff about measures to combat the disease within the premises, officials said.

The camp was held at the Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, in collaboration with the Ayush (Indian System of Medicine) ministry, which distributed immunity boosters and ayurvedic medicines, specially designed to enhance human immunity to fight COVID-19, amongst the inmates, the officials said.

Seventy-nine prisoners tested positive for the disease during a special drive in Jammu's Amphalla district jail on Friday, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases on the premises to 83.

Earlier, 80 prisoners and three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Amphalla jail. However, 72 prisoners and all three jail staff were cured last week, while two more patients with comorbidities turned negative on Saturday.

After the fresh cases were detected, all the COVID-positive prisoners were accommodated in a separate barrack in the jail and are being taken care of in accordance with the standard operating procedure and guidelines, the officials said.

They added that the 83 remaining positive cases are asymptomatic.

About the camp in the Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, the officials said ISM medicos Gareema Sharma and Nidhi Sharma informed the inmates about the ayurvedic medicines and immune boosters.

They also demonstrated certain yoga "aasan" related to breathing before the jail inmates.

