Mumbai, October 17: Gyms and fitness centres are set to reopen in Maharashtra after Dussehra, said reports on Sunday citing government officials. The decision was reportedly finalised by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after consultation with officers and key stakeholders. Mumbai Local Train Update: Women Allowed to Travel in Local Trains During Select Hours, Check Timings.

The reopening gymnasiums and fitness centres will be subjected to strict regulations. The standard operating procedure (SOP), which the state government is expected to issue next week, will have to be strictly adhered to by those visiting the gyms and fitness institutes.

The gym owners will also need to ensure that all safety protocols related to COVID-19 are being implemented and followed.

Gyms to Reopen From October 25

#Maharashtra allows gyms, fitness centres to reopen from October 25. Group exercises like yoga, zumba will not be allowed. Steam, sauna, shower in gyms to remain closed.#COVID19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #MaharashtraFightsCorona #CautionYesPanicNo — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) October 17, 2020

While gyms and fitness centres will reopen, the government has decided not to permit zumba and yoga centres. The latter were possibly not allowed to reopen as they involved group activities.

Within gyms as well, steam, sauna and shower rooms will remain closed in view of the COVID-19 transmission fears.

While Maharashtra was yet to permit the reopening of gyms and fitness centres, several other states had allowed the gymnasiums to reopen from August, after the Centre had unveiled the revised unlock strategy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).