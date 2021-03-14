Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI): AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said DMDK's exit from the party-led alliance for the Tamil Nadu elections was not a loss.

"Puthiya Tamilagam party is not with us, they left us long back. DMDK's exit from the alliance is no loss to us. Bad-mouthing after quitting is not right. We will win this election with a sweeping majority," he said.

Taking a dig at DMK chief MK Stalin, Palaniswami asked if he was an astrologer.

"Is Stalin an astrologer to say that DMK will win 200 seats in the elections? People will vote and their verdict is final. We expect that they will give us a good verdict."

Stalin on Saturday released DMK's manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Voting for the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will take place on April 6. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the AIADMK won 134 seats, DMK bagged 80 seats and Congress won 8 seats. (ANI)

