Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI) DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday greeted senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on his re-election as the general secretary of the party.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Dialogue: PM Narendra Modi to Hold Virtual Interaction with US President Joe Biden Tomorrow.

Stalin on his twitter handle said, "Hearty wishes to Com. Sitaram Yechury on his re-election as the Gen Secy of Communist Party of India (Marxist). Greet the newly elected Central Committee and Polit Bureau."

Also Read | Centres of Faith Play Key Role in Spreading Social Consciousness, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"I hope Kannur Conference will invigorate CPI(M) & bring a collective front against fundamentalist forces to save the democracy."

Yechury was elected for the third consecutive term to the top post at the CPI(M)'s 23rd Party Congress held at Kannur in Kerala. The five-day national conference of the Left party ended on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)